Youngsville Parade set to roll Saturday morning

The Youngsville Parade will be rolling through the city on Saturday morning.

At 11:00 a.m. a parade of 120 floats and vehicles will make its way down the parade route. KATC's Float Finder team will be out ahead of the parade with the latest updates.

Mayor Ken Ritter says that those coming to the parade should be courteous to others while on public property. "Open to all. Be nice, kind, courteous, & share. Be neighborly," he said.

