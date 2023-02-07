UPDATE: EPSO adjusts policy on parades

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has revised it's recently announced Mardi Gras policy.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory reminded residents that no three wheelers, four wheelers, side by side, golfcarts, or any non-street legal vehicles allowed on any roadways in the parish. Anyone who is caught operating any of these non-street legal vehicles will be issued a citation and the vehicle will be towed, he said.

However, he's issued a caveat to that policy:

CHILDREN'S MARDI GRAS ONLY!

The children will be allowed to ride on a side by side with an ADULT. NO OTHER EXCEPTIONS. If you have any questions please contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

"We want everyone to have a good safe Mardi Gras season," the sheriff added.