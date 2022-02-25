The Friday parade in Lafayette is back, honoring COVID heroes

LAFAYETTE — For the last few years, a Friday parade didn't happen in Lafayette, But the Friday parade is back, and this one is about honoring the heroes of COVID-19.

The parade will roll at 6:30 pm Friday, February 25, 2022, running along Lafayette's standard Mardi Gras parade route.

LCG Mardi Gras 2022 parade map

KATC's Float Finders will be out on the parade route. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parades on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page. Click the image below:

Photos and video from the parade will be shared below:

