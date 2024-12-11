Watch Now
Registration open for Scott Mardi Gras parade

The Scott Business Association has opened registration for the 2025 Scott Mardi Gras Parade, which will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Float entries can be registered online at the SBA website, www.scottsba.org/mardi-gras, until Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

In addition, the public is invited to attend the annual raising of the Mardi Gras flag to signify the beginning of the Mardi Gras season in Scott on Monday, January 6, 2025. The event will take place in front of Scott City Hall at noon.

