New Iberia Mardi Gras Parade postponed until Sunday

Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 24, 2024
NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Mardi Gras Parade has been postponed until Sunday, January 28.

The Bayou Mardi Gras Association announced on their Facebook page that due to rain and thunderstorms they were moving the parade to 3 pm on Sunday.

