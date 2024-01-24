New Iberia Mardi Gras Parade postponed until Sunday

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Mardi Gras Parade has been postponed until Sunday, January 28.

The Bayou Mardi Gras Association announced on their Facebook page that due to rain and thunderstorms they were moving the parade to 3 pm on Sunday.

