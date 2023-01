Mardi Gras events set for Acadiana in 2023

Here's a list of Mardi Gras events planned for Acadiana.

This list isn't complete; if your group has an event planned and you'd like it listed here, please send it to us via news@katctv.com and we will get it in!

Mardi Gras Parades 2023

Acadia Parish

February 11, 2023

Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras de L'anse

1174 Lafosse Rd., Morse

February 18, 2023

Church Point Children’s Courir de Mardi Gras

8:30am Courir, 12:30pm parade

February 19, 2023

Mardi Gras in Church Point

8am Courir, 1:30pm parade

February 21, 2023

Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras Folklife Festival

Iota, 9 am

Carnival D’Acadie

Downtown Crowley, 10am-5pm

Rayne Frog D'Gras

Chamber of Commerce

7pm-11pm

Evangeline Parish

February 18, 2023

Mamou Mardi Gras



February 21, 2023

No Limit Annual Mardi Gras Run

Riders finish up by riding down 6th St. where a band will be set up at the intersection of 6th and Main St.

Mamou Mardi Gras Parade

10am, Lyons Market located on Poinciana Ave

Iberia Parish

February 3, 2023

Bayou Mardi Gras Parade

7 pm in New Iberia

February 19, 2023

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade

2pm

February 21, 2023

Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade

1pm Francis Romero Memorial Park & LA 88, Coteau

Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade

2pm, Main St., Loureauville

Jeff Davis Parish

o Welsh's Mardi Gras Ball

Town of Welsh

Date: TBD

o Welsh's in Town Run & Parade

Welsh

Jan 28th

o Welsh's Country Run and Parade

Town of Welsh

February 4th

o Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Ball

Feb 4th

o Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run & Parade

Feb 11th

o Elton's Mardi Gras Run

Feb 18th

o Jennings Mardi Gras Run & Parade

Feb 18th

Lafayette Parish

o Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade

Feb 10th 7pm

Downtown Lafayette

February 11, 2023

Carencro Mardi Gras at 10am. Start at Carencro High.

Krewe des Chiens at noon. Downtown Lafayette.

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade at 6:30pm. The Point to Cajun Field

February 12, 2023

Scott Mardi Gras at 1:00pm

Vermilionville Le Courir de Mardi Gras at 10am



February 17, 2023

Friday Night Parade at 6:30pm. The Point to Cajun Field

February 18, 2023

Krewe of Bonaparte at 6:30pm. The Point to Cajun Field

Lafayette's Children’s Parade at 12:30pm

Youngsville Mardi Gras at 11am.

o Queen Evangeline’s Parade

Feb 20th 6:30pm

The Point to Cajun Field

o King Gabriel’s Parade

Feb 21st 10:00am

The Point to Cajun Field

o Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade

February 21

1:00pm

Pontiac Point to Cajun Field

o Independent Parade

February 21

2:30pm

St. Landry Parish

February 5, 2023

Sunset Kids Wagon Parade at 1pm

February 11, 2023

Lebeau Mardi Gras Chicken Run 8am-5pm

Opelousas Krewe des Chiens. Courthouse square, 10:30 am - 1pm



February 17-21, 2023

Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration

February 18, 2023

Cankton Courir de Mardi Gras - Landon Pitre Memorial Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

February 19, 2023

Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras

February 21, 2023

Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration

Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run, 7am-4pm

St. Martin Parish

· Newcomers Club Mardi Gras Festival

February 19th 2:00pm-10:00pm

S. New Market Street by the Evangeline Oak

St. Mary Parish

· Krewe of Adonis

February 17th 7:00pm

Morgan City

· Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade

February 18th 1:00pm

· Franklin Mardi Gras Parade

February 21st 1:00pm

Franklin

· Krewe of Hepharestus Parade

February 21st 2:00pm

Morgan City

Vermilion Parish

· Krewe Chic A La Pie Mardi Gras

February 21st 2:00pm