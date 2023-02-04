Mardi Gras Diner et Danse kicks off in Scott

The good times rolled in this evening in Scott with the Mardi Gras Diner et Danse, the official kick off for Mardi Gras season.

There was good food, good music and prizes for best Mardi Gras costume.

Scott Mayor, Jan-Scott Richard tells KATC, "Tonight we transformed it into Diner et Danse, so we have a dinner with seafood gumbo. With seafood provided by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and his team. It's a wonderful evening, you can see the tremendous turnout."

"All of those people continue to participate in our community, to promote our culture, and to just promote events within our community," Mayor Jan-Scott Richard added.