103-year-old attends Mardi Gras

At 103-years-old, Mary Muniz, has seen twice as many parades in her lifetime. Muniz says she has no intention of stopping now.

Affectionately known as "Nonna," Muniz says she loves spending time with her family during Mardi Gras and watching her daughter and grandson, who ride in the parades.

Muniz says after more than a century, her love for New Orleans and Mardi Gras hasn't faded one bit and she still plans to get the most out of life.

"My daughter is 80-years-old, so it's been that many years. In fact, I have a little nephew who's in Catholic School, 6 years old, so he knows how old I am. So he told his mother the other day, "you know momma, God is oldest and then Nanny,"" Muniz said.

The food, we have the people who are just fantastic and I'm still enjoying it all. That's why I'm still hanging around.

