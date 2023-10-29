Krewe de Fleur de Lis announces royal court

Longtime Boy Scouts of America (BSA) supporter and Hot Sauce Hall of Famer, Si Brown, along with Allison Aucoin, the first female Eagle Scout in the Evangeline Area Council, BSA, have been selected as the king and queen of the inaugural Krewe de Fleur de Lis Mardi Gras Ball. The 1920’s-themed “Great Gatsby Royal” will also kickoff the Council’s 100th year of scouting in Acadiana.

On October 28th, the Krewe, joined by friends and family of the king and queen were honored at the krewe’s Mardi Gras Social, held at Agave in Downtown Lafayette.

“I’m honored to be named the first king for the first mardi gras ball held by the Council. We are going to have a great time at the ball and show everyone the impact scouting has had on the young men and women in Acadiana as we celebrate our centennial year,” said Brown.

Brown has had a passion for scouting his entire life. As a young man, Brown participated as a Scout and earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout in 1952. Brown has also served as an adult volunteer for more than 20 years in the Evangeline Area Council and was essential in the development of Swamp Base, the high-adventure base featuring 61.6-mile canoe treks through the Atchafalaya Basin. Professionally, Brown has served as president and CEO of Bruce Foods, known for the manufacturing of the “Original” Louisiana Hot Sauce. In 2018, he was inducted into the Hot Sauce Hall of Fame. Although Bruce Foods had since sold the Louisiana Hot Sauce brand, the company continues to manufacture Cajun marinades and foods.

Aucoin wanted to join scouting since she was a young girl while watching her older brother enjoy his time in Cub Scouts. In 2019, Aucoin got her wish and was able to join Troop 247. Then, in 2021, she became the first female Eagle Scout in the Evangeline Area Council, inspiring and paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps. “I am thrilled and honored to be selected as queen for this Krewe. I am so grateful for this Council and this community, and I cannot wait to celebrate such a milestone,” said Aucoin.

Aucoin’s Eagle Scout project was to construct a paved walkway at Episcopal School of Acadiana so that students didn’t have to walk through the mud after a heavy rain. In addition to scouting, she has earned numerous achievements throughout her high school career including awards for citizenship, cheerleading, acting, and academics. She was also named queen of Krewe de Jeunes Amis in 2020.

As a fundraiser benefiting the Evangeline Area Council, BSA all are invited to attend the Mardi Gras ball on January 20that 7pm to take place at River Oaks Catering & Event Center. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at www.eacbsa.org/mardigrasor from a member of the Krewe. Businesses may also choose to sponsor a 10, 8, or 4-person table to show their support for scouting in Acadiana.