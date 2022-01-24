Krewe de Canailles extending deadline to register for 2022 walking parade

Krewe de Canailles is extending its deadline for registering for this years walking Mardi Gras Parade.

Lafayette’s largest walking Mardi Gras parade, returns to Downtown Lafayette on February 18, from 7 - 9 pm, for its fifth annual parade. The deadline to register has been extended to January 31.

Registration at KDC2022.Eventbrite.com is $60 per member, whether walking the parade with a krewe or as an independent marcher, the Krewe says.

This year’s parade theme is KDC 2022: Hell(n)o, Acadiana, a celebration of the best and worst moments of living in Acadiana. For the first time, the parade will begin and end at Acadiana Center for the Arts, which is also the site of the KDC 2022 Official After Party from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

KDC officials said they’re optimistic that they will be able to parade safely by parade day, Feb. 18, and are excited for the return of the Mardi Gras season in South Louisiana. The parade returns after a stay-at-home edition in 2021, and many of the KDC’s regular sub-krewes have registered for 2022.

“Our members are a big part of what inspires the board to work on the parade year after year,” said KDC President, Blaze Petersen. “My favorite part of parade day is always when the krewes are setting up to march, unveiling their costumes, floats and throws for the first time. The creativity of our members is really remarkable."

“We are especially excited to have some new members this year,” said Petersen. “It’s important for us that the public understand that anyone can join to march – you do not need a group of people or to have marched with us before. All you need is a little cash and some Mardi Gras spirit!”

Visit the Eventbrite event page to register, visit KreweDeCanailles.com for more.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel