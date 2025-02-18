Volunteers needed for Krewe de Coulee annual clean-up on March 6

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mardi Gras is just around the corner, and while Acadiana is gearing up for parades and festivities, Parish Proud is asking the community to give back by helping clean up along the parade route.

On Thursday, March 6, Parish Proud is partnering with UL Lafayette’s Krewe de Coulee for a post-Mardi Gras clean-up along the parade route. If you would like to volunteer, clickhereto sign up. The meeting location is Blackham Coliseum at 1:30 pm | Event Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Since 2023, this effort has helped remove leftover parade litter before it makes its way into the coulees and waterways. Last year, nearly 200 volunteers came together to remove over 1,000 pounds of waste—and this year, the organization wants to make an even more significant impact.