Going to Mardi Gras in Lafayette? We've got the details here.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is finalizing preparations for the 2025 Mardi Gras [lafayettela.gov] season. To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, residents and visitors are urged to follow regulations regarding barricades, street closures, parking, and public safety.

Barricades and Street Closures

Barricades will be placed along the parade route starting Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will remain until after the parade on Saturday, February 22, 2025. They will be repositioned on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and remain in place until the final parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Streets along and around the parade route will be closed one hour before each parade begins. Citizens should avoid these areas to minimize traffic congestion.

Parade Schedule

Friday, February 21: 7:00 p.m. – Krewe Des Canailles Parade

Saturday, February 22: 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Rio Parade

Friday, February 28: 6:30 p.m. – Kick-Off Parade

Saturday, March 1:

12:30 p.m. – Children's Parade 6:30 p.m. – Krewe of Bonaparte Parade (Streets reopen briefly between parades)

Monday, March 3: 6:00 p.m. – Queen Evangeline’s Parade

Tuesday, March 4 (Mardi Gras Day):

10:00 a.m. – King Gabriel’s Parade 1:00 p.m. – Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade 2:00 p.m. – Independent Parade



Mardi Gras Day Street Closures

All streets in and around the parade route will close one hour before the start of the first parade and remain closed until the final parade has concluded and the area is cleared of pedestrians and vehicles.

Crossover Intersections

University Ave. & Johnston St. and St. Mary Blvd. & Johnston St. will remain open for cross-traffic until the parade approaches.

Parade Routes

All parades, except the Children’s Parade, begin at Pontiac Point (Jefferson St. at Surrey St.) and end at Cajun Field .

The Children’s Parade begins at Lafayette St. & West Vermilion St. and ends at Cajun Field.

Resident & Business Information

Residents and businesses along the parade route should make necessary arrangements for road closures. For assistance, contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.

Lafayette Transit System Operations

LTS will operate night service detours due to parades on Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 28, Mar. 1, and Mar. 3. The following segments of roads will not be serviced those nights, resulting in route detours:

Johnston Street (Garfield to Doucet/Vital Roads)

Lee Avenue (Garfield to University Avenue)

Congress Street (University to Cypress)

Jefferson Street (Underpass to Moss)

Transit services will not operate on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Safety Information

Lost Children:



Designated lost child stations:

Fire Station #1 (Vermilion and Lee Street) Fire Station #5 (Johnston St. and St. Julien Street)

Lost or found children can be brought to any officer along the parade route or one of the designated locations.

Parents are encouraged to place a note in their child’s pocket with their name, address, and a contact number.

Medical Assistance:

Acadian Ambulance Service units will be stationed along the parade route.

Notify a police officer along the route for medical assistance.

Parking:

No parking on streets or sidewalks along the parade routes.

The parking garage on Vermilion Street will be closed to the public.

Blackham Coliseum parking (inside the fenced area) is reserved for floats, band members, and parade participants.

There will be no parking in Downtown Lafayette along the Krewe de Canailles parade route on Friday, February 21, 2025. The Parking Division will bag downtown meters beginning at 1:00 p.m. that day in an effort to maintain public safety for all parade attendees.

Handicap Viewing:

An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available at Fire Station #5 (Johnston St. & St. Julien St.)

Prohibited Items on the Parade Route

The following items are prohibited along the parade route:



Snaps, pops, cracker balls, and similar noise-making devices

Silly string

Animals (except service animals)

Whips

Glass containers

Flashing (indecent exposure)

Throwing items back at float riders

Drones

Entering barricaded areas during parades is strictly prohibited and will be enforced.

All Mardi Gras information, including safety tips, barricade placement, parade schedules, route maps, and more can be found at lafayettela.gov/mardigras

