Friday Night Kickoff Parade to feature Krewe Allons

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association (GSW) announced Thursday that the Friday Night Kickoff Parade will feature the Krewe of Allons and its inaugural ride through the streets of Lafayette on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Krewe Allons is the recently formed collective created for the promotion of the Name, Image and Likeness of Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes. This Friday night parade will kick off the Mardi Gras week festivities in Lafayette. The parade will roll along the traditional parade route, bringing new excitement and Ragin’ Cajuns flair to the celebration, according to a spokesperson for GSW.

The Krewe Allons aims to provide a unique and accessible Mardi Gras experience for everyone. With opportunities for local businesses or groups to secure a complete float and also for individuals to ride alongside University of Louisiana student-athletes and coaches.

“This will be tremendous opportunity for Krewe Allons to be front and center in the Lafayette community," said Krewe Allons President, John Aiken. "We are thankful and excited to create more brand awareness and to partner with GSWLMA to bring new energy to the Friday night parade!”

Krewe Allons anticipates this will be a great opportunity to include members of the community who may not have ridden a float in the past. For more information on how you can ride with the Krewe Allons, visit their website at www.kreweallons.com or follow them on Twitter (now known as X) at @KreweAllons for more information and updates.

