Five Day Mardi Gras Festival returns to Eunice

Eunice’s five day Cajun Mardi Gras Festival is back this year and will run from February 25 through March 1, 2022.

The festival will be located at the intersection of Walnut and Second Street.

Other events are scheduled around the Mardi Gras festival including music, dancing, parades and courir.

The Eunice Community Health Center is bringing back the 11th Annual Taster's Choice at the LSUE Mumphrey Center on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 6-9 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at ECHC & Maple Avenue Pharmacy for $30 or $40 at the door.

The annual Boucherie will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 9:30 am.

The city's runs will include the Courir de Mardi Gras run and the Eunice Lil' Mardi Gras. For information & applications to participate in the Courir de Mardi Gras run see Le Vieux Mardi Gras De Cajuns de Eunice on Facebook.

For information & registration about the children's Mardi Gras run & parade , visit Eunice Lil' Mardi Gras Facebook page and register online.

The festival also features a long list of events that will feature Geno Delafose and the French Rockin’ Boogie, Three Thirty-Seven, Travis Matte and the Kingpins, and more than twenty more bands throughout the five day weekend.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Friday, February 25, 2022

6:00-6:45 pm Honorary Jam Session

7:00-9:00 pm Savoy Family Band

9:15-11:15 Pine Leaf Boys

Saturday, February 26, 2022

10:30am -12:30 pm Open Jam Session

12:30-1:30 pm Break

1:30-3:00 pm Lakeview Playboys

3:00-5:00 pm Fred Charlie & The Acadian Cajuns

5:00-7:00 pm Dylan Aucoin

7:00 pm Three Thirty-Seven

10:00 pm Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns

Sunday, February 27, 2022

9:30 am Boucherie

10:00 am Ervin Frey & Cajun Prairie

12:30 pm Kegan Navvare & Louisiana Traditions

3:oo p.m. Lil Mardi Gras (children's parade) & Brazos Huval School of Music

5:00 p.m. Leroy Thomas

Monday, February 28, 2022

10-11 am Mask Making with Mamma Redell

11am-12pm Cooking Demos, smoking sausage first then Gumbo

12-2 pm Bank T'Monde performing

7 pm Bubba Hebert & The New Morse Playboys

9 pm Travis Matte & The Kingpins

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

9:30 am Wallace Trahan & Rice & Gravy

11:00 am Ronnie Matthews & Throwdown

1:30 pm Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold

4:00 p.m. Courir de Mardi Gras parade & Steve Riley & Mamou Playboys

6:00 pm Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel