Early registration for Youngsville parade begins Monday

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced Monday the City of Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 am.

Parade permit applications must be completed online at Youngsville.us. Early registration for parade permits begins Monday, January 10 through Friday, February 11, 2022. Parade permits for floats cost $400. Single vehicles and dance schools cost $200. After February 11, float permits will cost $500. Single vehicles will cost $300. The deadline to enter the parade is Monday, February 21, 2022.

This year's parade will coincide with the Mardi Gras Mambo NCAA Division 1 women's fastpitch softball tournament, which will be held at the Youngsville Sports Complex, February 25-27. The Mardi Gras Mambo softball tournament, hosted by Southeastern Louisiana University, will feature 10 teams from around the country and more than 250 players. Most of the participating teams are scheduled to ride in the parade.

City of Youngsville

"Mardi Gras is back and I am pleased to announce the UL Lafayette Softball team will be leading this year's parade," said Mayor Ritter. "We are excited to watch them take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mardi Gras Mambo softball tournament. The City of Youngsville is proud to continue offering this family-friendly parade and we look forward to hosting a collegiate softball tournament the same weekend. We look forward to seeing you for the Mardi Gras Parade and the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, Where Life Is Sweeter!"

The Parade will take the same route this year, starting at the Youngsville Sports Complex on Savoy Road and ending at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

More parade details are available at Youngsville.us or Youngsville City Hall, 305 Iberia Street, Youngsville, Louisiana, 337-856-4181.

