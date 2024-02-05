Clean Up Krewe receives grant to reduce carnival waste

LAFAYETTE, La. — Keep Louisiana Beautiful recently awarded Keep Lafayette Beautiful a grant to help reduce Mardi Gras litter and waste through its Clean Up Krewe, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced.

The Clean Up Krewe will provide litter bags for all float riders to properly dispose of trash, as well as bead bins along the parade route for the recycling of unwanted beads, LCG said. In addition, more than 700 AWS trash cans will be placed along the parade route.

Keep Lafayette Beautiful urges parade attendees and float riders to treat the property along the parade route as their own, packing up what they bring and disposing of any litter in the area.

