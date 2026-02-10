Citywide bead recycling effort returns to Lafayette

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), in partnership with Parish Proud, the LCG Department of Environmental Quality (EQ), and Keep Lafayette Beautiful, is bringing back its citywide bead recycling initiative to reduce Mardi Gras waste and protect local infrastructure and the environment.

Through the Clean Up Krewe program, bright green beads-only recycling bins will be placed at participating businesses along parade routes and throughout the City of Lafayette from February 10 through February 27, 2026. The bins provide residents and visitors an easy, convenient way to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras beads once the celebrations conclude.

“Mardi Gras is meant to be fun—not messy,” said Bess Foret, Environmental Quality Manager. “Last year, our Clean Up Krewe efforts kept more than 1,500 pounds of beads out of our storm drains and landfills. By bringing back citywide bead recycling, we’re giving people an easy way to celebrate and still take care of Lafayette.”

During Mardi Gras season, krewes throw millions of beads and other items from floats—an iconic part of the celebration. But after the parades, many of these beads end up in streets, storm drains, and ditches, contributing to flooding risks, environmental damage, and increased landfill waste.

The Clean Up Krewe program collects used throws for reuse during future celebrations, keeping them out of storm drains and extending their life before disposal. Once collected, Clean Up Krewe’s partner, Arc of Acadiana, will pick up the bins and carefully sort reusable beads from broken or damaged ones.

Mardi Gras is a cherished time of celebration for Lafayette’s residents and visitors, but it also requires shared responsibility. Litter not only detracts from the beauty of the community—it poses risks to wildlife, harms the environment, and impacts public infrastructure. This collaborative initiative offers a simple, impactful way for everyone, parade goers and throwers alike, to take part in keeping Lafayette clean.

To learn more about Clean Up Krewe and find a bead recycling bin near you, visit: lafayettela.gov/cleanupkrewe [lafayettela.gov]