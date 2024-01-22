Cajun Mardi Gras Festival unveils lineup and events

EUNICE, La. — The Cajun Mardi Gras Festival has unveiled its lineup and list of events. The festival will take place February 9 - 13, 2024.

This five-day event in Eunice’s historic downtown will be filled with music, food and family fun for locals and visitors from across the world. From its authentic Courir de Mardi Gras and Old Time Boucherie, the festival offers a special Mardi Gras experience that goes beyond the usual and embraces the extraordinary.

Schedule:

Friday, February 09, 2024

6:30 PM - The Four Horses

9 PM - Wayne Toups

Saturday, February 10, 2024

11:00 AM Donna Angelle & The Zydeco Posse

11:00 AM Crawfish Etouffee Cooking Demo - NPS Sponsored Event (located at tent on the side of library)

1:00 PM Children's Mardi Gras Mask Making (located at tent on the side of library)

1PM Lakeview Playboys

3 PM Paw Parade

3:30 PM Basile Mardi Gras Association

4PM Fred Charlie & The Acadiana Cajuns

6 PM Kevin Naquin and The Ossun Playboys

8:30 PM Three Thirty-Seven

Sunday, February 11, 2024

9:30 am Old Time Boucherie

10:00 AM Ryan Simon & Acadien

12:00 AM Kegan Navarre & Louisiana Traditions

2:00 PM Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

3:oo p.m. Lil Mardi Gras (children's parade)

4:00 Pm Horace Trahan & Ossun Express

6:00 PM- Super Bowl Parties in Downtown Bars

Monday, February 12, 2024

12:30 PM History of Mardi Gras Costume Presentation (located at the tent on the side of library)

1:00 PM Adult Mardi Gras Mask Making (located at the tent on the side of library)

2:00 Gumbo Cooking Demo - NPS Sponsored Event (located on the side of library)

2:30 PM Jourdan Thibodeaux & Les Rodailleurs 4:00 PM Bubba Hebert & the New Morse Playboys 6:00 PM Gerald Gruenig

8:00 PM Travis Matte & The Kingpins

10:00 PM Clay Cormier

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

9:30 AM Cameron Fontenot & The Rhythm Aces 11:00 AM Wallace Trahan & Rice & Gravy 1:30

PM Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold

3 p.m. Courir de Mardi Gras Parade

4:00 PM Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys 6:00 PM Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

