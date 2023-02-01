Bayou Mardi Gras Happening Friday

New Iberia is gearing up for the Bayou Mardis Gras parade on Friday.
23 Mardis Gras floats, nine marching bands, and 12 dance groups will be lined up on Ann Street starting at 7 p.m.
The parade will then roll down to the corner of Jefferson and Main Streets.
"Bring your Mardis Gras bags, your grocery bags and your plastic bags or your pillow cases and sacks and everything you need to put your throws in. There's going to be a huge amount of throws, beads, stuffed animals. So bring something that you can carry all the goodies back home in.
Patrick Norris, Mardis Gras Association