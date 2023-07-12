Acadiana's largest Mardi Gras krewe announces new float den, event center

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana's largest Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Bonaparte, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new float den and event center.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by key city and state officials, bank representatives, as well as the Krewe Executive Committee, Float Den Committee, Board members and float captains, according to the Krewe of Bonaparte Executive Committee.

Located at 1458 Surrey Street in Lafayette, the groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Foster Marketing President and CEO Tiffany Harris says the Krewe of Bonaparte Float Den will be a multi-purpose building with more than 35,620 sq. ft. of float storage space, including a 14,170 sq. ft. event center. An additional 3,000 sq. ft. multi-purpose annex will be used for board meetings, krewe events, a museum and more.

“This is such an amazing milestone for the Krewe of Bonaparte, one that has been in the making for quite a while. The hard work and dedication of many Krewe members to make this dream a reality is a testament to the culture of our Krewe.” said Adam Judice, Krewe of Bonaparte President. “And, as we just celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Krewe of Bonaparte, this achievement is truly an investment into the future growth of the Krewe.”

The construction will be completed in phases, with the first phase - float den storage - expected to be completed this fall.