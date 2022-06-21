Watch
Man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

Posted at 8:17 AM, Jun 21, 2022
Louisiana State Police said 63-year-old Walter R. Meyer of Gueydan was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish.

State Police responded to LA Highway 14 near Odilon Road at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Monday and began investigating the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Meyer was driving behind a truck pulling a trailer. The truck began to slow down to make a left turn when Meyer's vehicle rear ended the trailer and began to rotate.

Meyer, who was not restrained during the crash, was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

