Man jumps from Causeway bridge after multi-parish crime spree

MANDEVILLE — A Napoleonville man is in custody after a multi-parish crime spree ended when he jumped off the Causeway Bridge into Lake Pontchartrain after his vehicle ran out of gas, authorities said.

Kentrell Tremaine Sanders, 45, faces charges including attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and carjacking. Additional charges tied to a second stolen vehicle are expected, officials said.

According to WAFB, the incident began early Wednesday after a report from Assumption Community Hospital of a man with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim identified Sanders as the attacker and remains in stable condition.

Authorities later received additional reports of a second stabbing and vehicle theft in Napoleonville, followed by a series of carjackings and a multi-parish police pursuit.

Investigators said Sanders ultimately ditched a stolen vehicle on the Causeway Bridge, ran out of gas, and jumped into Lake Pontchartrain as officers closed in. He was rescued from the water after initially resisting and taken into custody.

Officials said southbound lanes on the bridge were briefly closed before reopening.

Sanders is expected to face additional charges, including attempted carjacking, theft and simple battery, authorities said.