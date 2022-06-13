Man in critical condition following Sunday morning ATV crash

The driver of an ATV is in critical condition after a crash in a sugarcane field near Weeks Island Road on Sunday

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on June 12, 2022, at around1:00 a.m. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident involving an Arctic Cat ATV located near a sugarcane field in the area of Weeks Island Road.

Deputies say the driver, a 35-year-old man, lost control of the ATV when it crashed across a coulee. The driver was ejected into the sugarcane field. That person was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette with critical injuries.

Sheriff Tommy Romero is reminding residents that ATV use on roadways is illegal unless directly related to farming or other duties outlined in Louisiana Revised Statue 32:299. Properly using safety equipment, such as a helmet, can decrease the risk of serious injury or death.

