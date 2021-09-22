MAMOU: Three Individuals Wanted for ATV thefts

Three individuals are wanted by the Mamou Police Department in reference to a string of ATV thefts.
- Aaron Guidry
- Skyler Warren
- Tyler Oblanc
Anyone with any information of the whereabouts of these individuals are to contact Mamou Police Department immediately at 337-468-522.
