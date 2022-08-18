Major water line break in Opelousas

A major water line has broken in Opelousas, leaving some residents and businesses with brown water.

Officials say that, due to the size of the water line, a significant portion of the community may be experiencing issues as the valves and water lines are being repaired.

If you have brown water in your faucets, run cold water for approximately 15 minutes at a time. It may take up to 6 hours for the water to clear up, they say.

If the water doesn't clear up, please contact the City of Opelousas at 337-948-2520 and 337-948-2550.

