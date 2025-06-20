Major vehicle crash involving motorcycle; part of Verot School Rd. closed

Lafayette Police are investigating a major vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 200 block of Verot School Road.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and has been transported to a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for LPD.

As a result of the incident, the 200 block of Verot School Road at Aymar Road is currently shut down in both directions. Motorists should anticipate significant delays and are advised to seek an alternate route.

LPD will provide more information as it becomes available.