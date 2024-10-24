Major Disaster Declaration Amended for Louisiana After Hurricane Francine

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has amended the major disaster declaration for the state of Louisiana, including several primary and contiguous parishes that were impacted by Hurricane Francine. The declaration, originally issued by the President on September 16, 2024, outlines eligibility for disaster relief across multiple regions affected between September 8 and September 12, 2024.

Primary parishes now eligible for relief include Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne. Contiguous parishes, such as East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, St. Martin, and Tangipahoa, are also included. Additional regions like Iberville, St. Bernard, and Tangipahoa have specific application deadlines for relief, ranging from May 16, 2025, to June 16, 2025, depending on the incident and location.

Residents and local authorities in these parishes are encouraged to apply for disaster assistance before the designated deadlines. For further information, visit FEMA’s official website or contact local emergency management offices.

