Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Police on scene of fatal crash on Johnston St.

Fatal crash on Johnson Street
KATC
Fatal crash on Johnson Street
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a major crash on Johnson Street.

Cpl. Ken Hardy said the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.

ORIGINAL: The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene at the 6900 block of Johnston St., in regards to a major traffic trash accident. Patrol Officers and Traffic investigators are currently on scene.

Motorist should avoid the immediate areas as the southbound lanes to Johnston St. are currently shutdown.

An update shall be provided as Traffic Investigators gather details and the roadways open up.