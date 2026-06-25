Police on scene of fatal crash on Johnston St.

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a major crash on Johnson Street.

Cpl. Ken Hardy said the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.

ORIGINAL: The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene at the 6900 block of Johnston St., in regards to a major traffic trash accident. Patrol Officers and Traffic investigators are currently on scene.

Motorist should avoid the immediate areas as the southbound lanes to Johnston St. are currently shutdown.

An update shall be provided as Traffic Investigators gather details and the roadways open up.