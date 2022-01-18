Major changes arriving in the forecast later this week

Tuesday is shaping up to be the last real sunny day of the week before major changes arrive in Acadiana for the latter half of the week.

The changes will be the result of a front that is moving through late Wednesday night and will usher in cold, wet, and windy weather on Thursday.

Ahead of that front we will be slightly warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, and a few clouds starting to trickle in on a steady southerly breeze.

Daniel Phillips

Wednesday will be predominately quiet with strong southerly winds and a steady increase in cloud cover through out the day.

Showers will hold off until late in the afternoon and evening with the first round of showers being pop up in nature and remaining pretty scattered.

Rain chances will increase, however, overnight Wednesday as the main front moves through into Thursday morning and showers will stick around for Thursday.

Accompanying this rain will be a sharp drop in temperatures and a sharp increase in wind strength, making for a very wet, very windy, and very cold end to the work week.

This dreary weather will last for a few days at least, and with a temperature drop on Thursday night and Friday morning we could see a little sleet early Friday.

There's some model support to see some sleet/freezing rain early Friday, but the confidence for such a forecast is pretty low and not all models are on board with this scenario.

Even the models that support some winter precipitation aren't at all bullish on much accumulation, and a turn over to regular rain would happen fairly quickly.

As mentioned earlier confidence is low, and this will be a tough evolving forecast so don't get hung up on one particular model run and make sure to check in over the next few days for the latest.

