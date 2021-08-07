M.C. basketball pro's local all-star game to hold first ever "Battle of the Badges"

Shawn Long's Bully Ball Classic All-Star Alumni Game will be held today at 4 P.M. under the Morgan City bridge, with a new addition: "Battle of the Badges."

The event is hosted by Morgan City's professional basketball player, Shawn Long, player for the Ulsan Mobis Phoebus of the Korean Basketball League.

Morgan City Fire Department

This year's game will hold its first annual "Battle of the Badges," with Morgan City P.D. vs. Morgan City F.D, and the Bully Ball's annual East St. Mary Parish vs. West St. Mary Parish All-star Alumni Game will be back on the court today.

The event is free to the public. Pool Do's Sports Bar will sponsor drinks such as water and Gatorade, they say, and all proceeds will be donated to the Morgan City Recreational Basketball Program.

Seating is limited, and they ask the public to bring lawn chairs.

The event will be held at Jimmy Johnson Memorial Park.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel