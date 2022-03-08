Lucky crawfish pardoned by Lt. Governor

A very lucky crawfish was granted a pardon on Tuesday during the sixth annual Pardoning of the Crawfish event.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, along with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, granted an official pardon to Arrigeaux the Crawfish Started in 2017 by Lt. Governor Nungesser and held on the first Tuesday following Mardi Gras, this annual pardoning celebrates crawfish season in Louisiana and across the Gulf South.

“Crawfish is one of our signature dishes here in Louisiana. Additionally, we have some of the best seafood in the entire world along our coast and in our waterways. There is no better way to Feed Your Soul than by taking a trip to Louisiana and tasting some of the best seafood dishes you will ever eat,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “And, there is no better way to celebrate our culinary heritage than by granting one lucky crustacean his freedom as crawfish season ramps up and he ends up on a restaurant or backyard table. In true Louisiana fashion, we are doing just that today with a party complete with music, food, family, and friends.”

The lucky crustacean is named Arrigeaux in honor of retiring Visit Baton Rouge President & CEO Paul Arrigo.

As Tradition, Barry Toups, owner of Crawfish Haven and Mrs. Rose’s Bed & Breakfast in Kaplan, caught and selected the guest of honor for his reprieve. Arrigeaux the Crawfish was then transported to Perkins Rowe where he was the king of his own procession to his regal habitat.

Lt. Governor Nungesser bestowed the official pardon upon Arrigeaux, delivering an official proclamation to Visit Baton Rouge, Perkins Rowe, and the City-Parish government to mark the event. Following his pardoning, the Louisiana Office of State Parks transported Arrigeaux to Tickfaw State Park in Springfield, Louisiana, where he will live out the rest of his days.

