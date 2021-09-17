LSU provides info for those affected by suicide

LSU announces September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and shares vital information for people affected by suicide.

"Our goal is to ensure that the LSU community has access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help," according to their announcement Friday.

To raise awareness on this "stigmatized topic," they provide resources to their community and for those impacted by it.

Here are those resources:

For more information visit LSU's website for mental heath, click here.

