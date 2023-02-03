LPSO to host free women's self-defense seminar

The Lafayette Sheriffs' office will host a free Women’s Self-Defense course, this Saturday.

According to Sgt. Elizabeth Gangloff's course was initially geared toward women within the department but is now offering it to the public.

“I just wanted them to build their confidence to protect themselves. And the department recognized that and decided to push that out to the public,” Gangloff said.

Although no data supports that women being attacked in the parish is a common occurrence the department wants to ensure all women are safe in case the mechanisms are needed.

“This can happen anywhere anytime and paying attention to your surrounding, self-awareness, situational awareness, anything that seems out of place. That is what want us to get from this uncomfortable situation to a safer situation,” Gangloff said.

Women and older are invited to attend the seminar, teens 16 and 17 need a consenting adult or guardian to attend. The department also shares the tactics to protect women against human trafficking.

“As for human trafficking, we’re giving them tools for their toolbox we want them to have these self-defense tools in the event that they need them, but hopefully they won’t have to,” Gangloff added.

The class covers survival tactics such as strikes and blocks and education on how women can best protect themselves in various scenarios.

Participants will learn about the strengths and advantages they possess as females and gain the necessary skills to use them properly. The training will include punches, elbow strikes, forearm strikes, kicks, blocks, chokeholds, and ground control.

The course will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like to attend the free women’s self-defense course located at 1825 W. Willow St. Scott, La. 70583, call 337-236-3941 or email ashley.declouet@lafayettesheriff.com

