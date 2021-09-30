LPSO is in search of suspect for Saturday shooting in Duson

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has now identified a suspect in a Lafayette Parish homicide that happened on Saturday, September 25 and needs the public's help.

Lawrence Hunter, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Devon Johnson in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.

If you know Hunter's whereabouts, or have any other information related to this case, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

