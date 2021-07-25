Watch
News

Actions

LPD: shooting on Joan Street

items.[0].image.alt
katc news
thumbnail_image_72192707.jpg
Posted at 9:27 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 23:06:38-04

KATC received reports of a crime scene taped off on Cameron and University tonight.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson tells us that a drive-by shooting occurred on the 400 block of Joan Street around 8 P.M.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, transport person(s) in question, and search the vehicle that participated in the shooting.

A non-life threatening injury occurred and a person was transported and released from a local hospital.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.