LPD: shooting on Joan Street

KATC received reports of a crime scene taped off on Cameron and University tonight.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson tells us that a drive-by shooting occurred on the 400 block of Joan Street around 8 P.M.
Police were able to locate the vehicle, transport person(s) in question, and search the vehicle that participated in the shooting.
A non-life threatening injury occurred and a person was transported and released from a local hospital.
KATC will update as more information becomes available.
