LPD: Road rage leads to shots fired

Reports of shots fired during a road rage incident near the 3800 block of Moss St. occurred this afternoon, according to Lafayette Police spokesperson.

At 3:20 P.M., police say there were two vehicles were involved, they say, and one vehicle was said to have fired shots at another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Contact was not made with the suspect vehicle, but a possible license plate was obtained, police say.

LPD say it is an on-going investigation

