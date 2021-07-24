LPD: Late night stabbing on South Saint Antoine St.

Lafayette Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Saint Antoine St. in reference to a stabbing last night.

Around 10:24 P.M. reports were made to LPD, and upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from stab wounds, they say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton Sr. of Lafayette.

At this time, police say there has been no arrest or suspect information.

The investigation remains on-going, they say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS

