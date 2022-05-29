Watch
LPD Investigate Saturday Morning Shooting, one dead

Posted at 1:48 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 14:48:51-04

Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34a.m., to conducted a welfare check at a residence.

During that time, officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence. Preliminary investigation revealed the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a pistol and shot the victim. The suspect fled the residence in the victim’s vehicle and later turned herself into authorities in Longview, Texas.

Lafayette Police Investigators obtained a warrant for Destiny McAfee (22) of Longview, Texas. McAfee was charged with 1 count Second Degree Murder and 1 count of Unauthorized Use of an Auto. McAfee is currently in custody in Texas, awaiting extradition back to Lafayette, LA.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

