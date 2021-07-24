LPD: early morning Homicide at 2100 block NE Evangeline

Lafayette Police responded to the 2100 block of the NE Evangeline Thwy. in reference to shots fired around midnight at 12:36 A.M.

Upon arrival, they say, officers located the driver of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, they say.

The identity of victim is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

At this time, one arrest has been made, police tell us.

Following a vehicle pursuit, one 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended and placed under arrest for Principle to Second Degree Murder, Felony Flight from an Officer, Hit and Run Driving, and Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

The investigation remains on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS, they say.

