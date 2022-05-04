LPD and council discuss addressing gun violence as summer approaches

The Lafayette City Council is calling for solutions after a number of recent shootings.

The most recent was in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning, when 11 people were shot. Police shot the alleged shooter; he's the only one who sustained critical injuries. All other injuries were described by police as "non life-threatening."

Among the options discussed was increased police presence and cameras in high crime areas, with a task force created to press into those areas.

“Our goal in the near future and with the help of the mayor, to help put together a street team that will work everyday of the week. They would hit all the high crime areas that will help suppress the high crime and drug activity in the streets,” Major Dewitt Sheridan said.

According to LPD Major Mike Brown, the department is also increasing their nightly presence by having new recruits patrolling at night.

Councilman Pat Lewis, District one, suggested monitoring low light areas where people can hide after committing a crime.

Councilman Glenn Lazard suggested gun buy backs to take guns off the streets. Some did not agree with buybacks or exchanges.

The police department also wants to make the public aware of weapons being stolen from vehicles.

“We have our Public Information officer putting together some PSA’s to prevent people from putting their guns in their car and leaving their car unlocked. Because we are constantly getting reports of guns being taken out of vehicles. And that’s where a lot of the guns on the streets are coming from,” Major Blair Dore said.

According to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, a local pastor and attorney suggested making a gun violence court that will focus on mental and behavioral components. However, that is still being discussed.

