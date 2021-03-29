Low-Income Apartment Complex Coming To Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — A new low-income housing option is making it's way to Acadiana.

This is in the form of a new, low-income apartment complex in Lafayette.

The West Park Apartments project is expected to feature 120-units including options for up to three bedrooms. It will be located at 105 Reading Ave.

The $16.6 Million project will be paid for by funding received by "Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income Funding" designed to help low-to-moderate rents who were impacted by environmental changes.

This money specifically came after the flood in 20-16.