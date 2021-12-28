Low end severe weather threat Wednesday; big weekend changes

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Acadiana Wednesday with a low end severe weather threat possible per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

In the near term, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will diminish and move out of the area Tuesday evening, with a few passing isolated showers possible overnight.

Wednesday should be similar to Tuesday with a good chance (near 60%) of scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And per the SPC, if a few storms do indeed develop, there may be a few cells capable of rotation, which could produce isolated pockets of damaging winds and/or a tornado.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per our the "Tornado Spin Potential" also known as a "helicity" forecast and KATC's "Significant Tornado Index", the greatest risk of the possibility of a few severe storms would be closer to Eastern Louisiana, and most likely to manifest into Mississippi and Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will stay some 20-25° above normal with record lows near 70° through Wednesday morning and near 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday and Friday will bring more unseasonably warm weather with the chance of scattered showers, while daytime high temperatures will likely continue to challenge records into Saturday afternoon.

A big change is on the way for Acadiana this weekend as a strong cold front and an attendant area of low pressure moves through the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be a risk of severe storms late Saturday into Saturday evening ahead of the front, with windy and sharply colder weather to follow into Sunday.

Temperatures in the low 80s Saturday will drop into the 40s Sunday and could be near freezing Monday morning...a 50° temperature swing in about a 36 hour period!

Much of Acadiana could see it's first legitimate freeze or freezes come Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Cool dry weather early next week will yield to moderating.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

