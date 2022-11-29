Low-end severe threat Tuesday; turning cooler Wednesday into Thursday

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: First off.. Showers and storms will be on a scattered basis across Acadiana today, meaning widespread activity is not anticipated (60%).

Tuesday Predictive radar

With that being said, there is still ample amount of energy available in the atmosphere, so any one particular storm that develops could be on the strong to perhaps severe side.

Tuesday Severe weather risk

Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado would be the primary threats.

However, the risk of strong, long-tracked tornadoes will increase significantly across NE Louisiana and central Mississippi later this afternoon and into this evening as all the ingredients come together and maximize in these regions.

Significant tornado index HRRR model

It's not to say we won't see a few stronger storms here locally, but the threat is much greater for areas to the north and east.

We'll keep you updated with the latest throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The main cold front will sweep through this evening, so we'll have to maintain at least some rain/storm chances.

By daybreak Wednesday, the bulk of the rain will be out of here as temperatures actually fall throughout the day with clearing skies into the afternoon.

Plan on afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Additionally, winds will be breezy out of the north at around 10-20 mph.

It'll be quite chilly Wednesday night/Thursday mornings as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunny weather will continue Thursday as highs remain cool in the lower 60s.

The cool weather will be short-lived as highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

