Love Thy Neighbor give-back event happening Sunday

LAFAYETTE — The 9th annual "Love Thy Neighbor" holiday care package supply drive is taking place in Lafayette.

The event will happen at the Northgate Mall parking lot from 3 PM to 5 PM this Sunday.

Tanya Bolden, event organizer, tells KATC, " I'm just excited! It really warms my heart to see people come from all over and donate. It's just a worth while cause my goal is to make sure that this event creates a domino effect, so we have other people in the community doing great things and that's what give is all about during the holiday season."

At the Northgate Mall, the public can drop-off donations for the care packages near the Transcom Building external entrance facing Moss Street.

Individuals and families residing within the Lafayette Parish area are encouraged to submit a care package application online at www.tonyabball.com, click on the Upcoming Events tab.

If you would like to donate prior to the drive or would like for us to do the shopping for you, contact the event organizer, Tonya Bolden-Ball, (337) 541-1828 or email tboldenball@gmail.com

