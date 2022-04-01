Lourdes Foundation Ram Mazda Winners!

The two winners of the Lourdes Foundation Ram Mazda Giveaway were at Acadiana Automotive Group on Thursday opening their boxes to reveal which car they won.

Charles Dake winning the 2021 Mazda CX30, while Barbara Pippen is the winner of the Ram 1500 Pickup Truck.

The Lourdes Foundation funds several community projects across Acadiana, and this giveaway is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. Thank you to all who purchased tickets this year. If you'd like to learn more about the Lourdes Foundation's community projects, head to the Lourdes Foundation Website.