Lourdes Foundation Ram/Mazda Giveway

Get Your Ticket By Midnight Wednesday and Win Big!
Lourdes Foundation
2022 Ram/Mazda Giveaway
Posted at 4:31 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 05:31:01-05

The Lourdes Foundation Ram/Mazda Giveaway event is happening now. This is the fourth year of the contest. A big thanks to Acadiana Automotive Group for providing two beautiful cars. A 2021 Mazda CX30 or a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 could be yours if you purchase your $50 ticket. If you get your ticket before 11:59pm Wednesday, you'll also be eligible for an early bird prize of $2500 thanks to Dwight Andrus Insurance.

There are several ways you can get your ticket. You can Text 22RAFFLE to 71777, or call 337-593-4780. If you prefer to use cash or a check, you can get tickets at a few select Home Bank locations. Or, you can purchase anytime online at the Lourdes Foundation Contest Site.

Proceeds benefit the various community outreach programs Lourdes Foundation supports; St. Bernadette Community Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, Congregational Health Services, Camp Bluebird (for adult cancer survivors) and Children’s Healthcare Initiatives.

