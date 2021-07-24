Louisiana's LAST Pearl Harbor Survivor turns 98

Joe Richard turned 98 years old yesterday, July 23.

They say, he is Louisiana's LAST Pearl Harbor Survivor.

Happy Birthday to the veteran who is part of the American Legion 225 / VFW 9903 Church Point.

According to PearlHarbor.org, To those who served our armed forces and experienced the dreadful attack on Pearl Harbor: We salute you.

