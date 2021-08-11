Louisiana's Catfish Festival is canceled

What would have been the Louisiana Catfish Festival 45th anniversary in Des Allemands, is now a drive-thru event.

The Catfish Capital of the World announced yesterday, "It is with sincere regret we have to announce that the Louisiana Catfish Festival, scheduled for September 18, 2021, will be canceled. This decision was a very difficult one as we know everyone just wants to get back to a normalcy; however with the rise in COVID cases across Louisiana, we had to consider the safety of our visitors and volunteers."

In place of the festival, the event planners will host a drive-thru lunch on September 18 that will consist of the option of fried catfish or shrimp platters and po-boys or boats. Sweets will be available for purchase, they say, and the winner of their 50/50 raffle will also be selected at the lunch.

"The COVID-19 virus has put a damper on all of us financially, physically and emotionally," they said.

Organizers have not released a future festival date at this time.

For more information, follow the Louisiana Catfish Festival on Facebook or at their website.

