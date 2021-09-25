Louisiana university celebrates 90th anniversary, 9th prez

A Louisiana university is celebrating both its 90 anniversary and its ninth president.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe is beginning the week by delivering 90 anniversary cakes on Monday to nonprofits with which it works.

And on Friday, Ron Berry will formally commit to his role as the school's ninth president.

Berry was named president on Sept. 3 by the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors.

Friday's investiture is a formal academic ceremony. Several other events are scheduled Tuesday through Thursday.

