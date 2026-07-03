Louisiana Supreme Court grants stay of AG Murrill's Orleans Parish indictment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court granted Attorney General Liz Murrill’s motion for a stay of her indictment in Orleans Parish early Friday morning.

The court noted that the “Attorney General makes a compelling argument concerning the disturbing defects in the grand jury proceedings and in the trial court’s handling of those proceedings.”

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Murrill responds to ruling

In a statement, Murrill said she is grateful to the court for issuing the stay and indicated the legal fight is not over.

“This matter is not over,” Murrill said. “I will still need to file the necessary motions to seek a dismissal, which will be forthcoming.”

Murrill said she will continue carrying out her constitutional duties as attorney general.

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“Neither the grand jury investigation law nor the public intimidation law was intended to be used as a political weapon by a rogue, biased, vindictive special prosecutor, judge, and grand jury,” Murrill said. “I hope the legislature in the future will ensure this cannot happen again.”

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